FINANCIAL ADVISOR INSIGHTS: US Housing's 'Distressing Gap' Is Not Going Anywhere

The Housing Market’s “Distressing Gap” Is Showing No Signs of Closing (Bill McBride)

In the wake of today’s mixed new home sales report, CalculatedRisk blog’s Bill McBride posted his chart showing new versus existing home sales. The latter continues to far outpace the former, a sign that sales of distressed homes still prevails in the market.