Here's The 5-Second Version Of What Traders Are Talking About Today

From Michael Block of Phoenix Partners Group, the ultra-condensed version of today’s market talk:
- POTUS flying back tonight. Senate has to make a bill that they know GOP in House will pass. Clear as mud.
- Nikkei up 1.5%. New PM sworn in, he and Fin Min are real pieces of work, frankly.
- Shanghai now 13.8% off the lows made on December 4.
- Big PMI next Monday night. Case Shiller at 9AM, Chicago PMI Friday are the big numbers this week.
- Chicago New Orders were very weak last month, can that rebound?
- SpendingPulse sales only up 0.7% vs. +2.0% last year. No wonder retail so weak.
