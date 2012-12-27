Here's The 5-Second Version Of What Traders Are Talking About Today

From Michael Block of Phoenix Partners Group, the ultra-condensed version of today’s market talk:

POTUS flying back tonight. Senate has to make a bill that they know GOP in House will pass. Clear as mud.

Nikkei up 1.5%. New PM sworn in, he and Fin Min are real pieces of work, frankly.

Shanghai now 13.8% off the lows made on December 4.

Big PMI next Monday night. Case Shiller at 9AM, Chicago PMI Friday are the big numbers this week.

Chicago New Orders were very weak last month, can that rebound?

SpendingPulse sales only up 0.7% vs. +2.0% last year. No wonder retail so weak.

For a more thorough look at the day's headlines, see here >



