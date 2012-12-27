Here's The 5-Second Version Of What Traders Are Talking About Today

Joe Weisenthal
watch clock stopwatch time

From Michael Block of Phoenix Partners Group, the ultra-condensed version of today’s market talk:

  • POTUS flying back tonight.  Senate has to make a bill that they know GOP in House will pass.  Clear as mud.  
  • Nikkei up 1.5%.  New PM sworn in, he and Fin Min are real pieces of work, frankly.  
  • Shanghai now 13.8% off the lows made on December 4.  
  • Big PMI next Monday night. Case Shiller at 9AM, Chicago PMI Friday are the big numbers this week. 
  • Chicago New Orders were very weak last month, can that rebound?
  • SpendingPulse sales only up 0.7% vs. +2.0% last year.  No wonder retail so weak.

