THE WEEKEND IS OVER: US Futures Are Falling, And The Yen Is Sliding Again

Photo: Rian Castillo via Flickr

It was a quiet weekend, but in terms of the global economy, there were probably two main stories:

Continued concern about the Fiscal Cliff fallout from last week.

Japan’s incoming PM Shinzo Abe reiterating his demand for a 2% inflation target from the Bank of Japan — a mandate that is expected to weaken the yen.

Hence. US futures are falling. Per ForexLive, S&P futures are down over 7 points.



And the yen is weakening once again.

Europe was fairly quiet, although Mario Monti left the door open to serving as PM again if a party wanted to be lead by him.

