Chicken Has Never Been More Expensive

Photo: Calgary Reviews / Flickr

Retail chicken prices hit an all-time record for the second-consecutive month in December as producers continued to pass on the effects of this summer’s sky-high corn prices.The USDA’s retail broiler composite price, which measures the price paid for chicken parts and whole birds, hit $1.97/lb, a jump of $0.10 in just two months, the agency reported.



The mid-summer drought sent corn prices above $8 for the first time ever. Corn is one of the major feedstocks used to grow chickens.

Bruce Reinstein, V.P. of Strategic Development at bulk food contractor Consolidated Concepts,says his clients are struggling with the crazy-high prices.

“Demand for products are up and supply down,” he said via email.

Here’s the USDA’s chart:

Photo: USDA

SEE MORE: Here’s What A Drought-Devastated Crop Looks Like >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.