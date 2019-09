Markets are making a nice comeback today.



US futures are solidly in positive territory right now.

And Europe has come back as well.

Italy had been down 0.5% and has now just gone into the green.

Yesterday markets tumbled on some Fiscal Cliff chaos. Today should be a big day in that story, as Boehner tries to pass his “Plan B.”

