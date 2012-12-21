INITIAL CLAIMS RISE TO 361K

UPDATE:
Basically right in line.
Analysts expected 360K initial jobless claims
Instead it came in at 361K.
Not going to matter much in any matter.
ORIGINAL POST: Initial jobless claims is always one of our favourite indicators.
It comes every week. It’s a great real-time look at the labour market, and it’s a good predictor of the stock market.
Analysts expect claims to come in at 360K, up from 343K last week.
We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.