INITIAL CLAIMS RISE TO 361K

UPDATE:

Basically right in line.

Analysts expected 360K initial jobless claims

Instead it came in at 361K.

Not going to matter much in any matter.

ORIGINAL POST: Initial jobless claims is always one of our favourite indicators.

It comes every week. It’s a great real-time look at the labour market, and it’s a good predictor of the stock market.

Analysts expect claims to come in at 360K, up from 343K last week.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

