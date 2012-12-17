Markets Have Taken A Turn Into The Red Everywhere

Joe Weisenthal
After merely going nowhere earlier in the day, markets have taken a turn for the red.Italy is down 0.5%.

Spain is off 0.15%.

Germany is down 0.3%.

US futures, which had been green are now flat, with the exception of the NASDAQ, which is pointing lower, thanks to Apple weakness (it has fallen below $500 in the pre-market).

Another trade that’s fading? The weak yen. It plummeted after the weekend’s election results, but has now gained back much of its ground.

