Markets Have Taken A Turn Into The Red Everywhere

After merely going nowhere earlier in the day, markets have taken a turn for the red.Italy is down 0.5%.
Spain is off 0.15%.
Germany is down 0.3%.
US futures, which had been green are now flat, with the exception of the NASDAQ, which is pointing lower, thanks to Apple weakness (it has fallen below $500 in the pre-market).
Another trade that’s fading? The weak yen. It plummeted after the weekend’s election results, but has now gained back much of its ground.
