More pain for Apple.



In German trading, the stock is off over 1%.

Photo: Bloomberg

There were some interesting Apple-related headlines over the weekend, including:

2 million iPhone 5s sold in China.

Big price target cut by Citi.

Morgan Stanley saying iPhone sales were booming.

