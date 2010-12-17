Initial Jobless Claims Meet Expectations At 420K, Continue Slow Improvement

The number: 420K, with last week’s revised upward to 423K from 421K.
This is a good report, if nothing to write home about. A three thousand drop for this week could start cutting into the unemployment rate.
U.S. index futures point to a slightly higher opening.
Background: Analysts were looking for 420K, a slight improvement from last week’s 421K. This would mean hiring is stuck at a dismal pace, but it is improving. Claims have been dropping slowly for two months. We’re still looking for a raft of good data to counter last month’s terrible jobs report.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.