There's Another HUGE Rally Happening In Greek Debt

All you need to know: There’s been another HUGE rally in Greek debt, as yields continue to plummet again, making new post-restructuring lows, day in and day out.



It’s clear that the recent bailout agreement was massively different than the others, in terms of how it’s being taken by the market. I.e.: People don’t think it’s guaranteed to instantly fail.

The 10-year Greek bond yield is down to under 12.7%.

From Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

