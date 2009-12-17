The Decade's Most Incredible Crime Sprees

Start: September 5, 2002

End: October 24, 2002

Crime: 10 counts of murder

For a month in the mid-Atlantic, a white van was cause for terror. Nothing was known about the sniper who shot at random people from a distance, except a rumour that the killer drove a white van.

The kill spree ended when police found the two snipers asleep at a rest stop -- in a blue sedan. John A. Muhammed, 45, and Lee Boyd Malvo, 21, were arrested on federal weapons charges and ultimately charged for the murders, according to The New York Times.

Muhamed was executed in November. Malvo remains in prison.

Photo: Convicted sniper John Allen Muhammad, standing, acting as his own attorney, cross examines fellow convicted sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, left, as prosecutor Katherine Winfree, centre, listens during a hearing, Tuesday May, 23, 2006, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Rockville, Md. (AP Photo/Dana Verkouteren)