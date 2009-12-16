The Biggest Losers Of The Decade

There are multiple ways to define “loser,” but for our purposes, money is the most straightforward.



Based on data from Forbes’ yearly list of billionaires, we have identified the 15 people with the greatest decreases in net worth from the start of the decade until now.

The men suffered huge losses from the dot-com crash, the financial crisis, and idiotic business decisions.

However most of them remain among the richest men in the world.

For instance: which megabillionaire lost more than the total GDP of Guatemala? Bill Gates, of course.

Losses due to death are not included on the list. Nor are losses of wealth earned during the decade, such as many investors from BRIC countries who became very rich mid-decade and lost much at decade’s end (although several are mentioned at the end of the slideshow).

See The Decade's Biggest Losers >

Note: For 2000 net worth figures, we use data from Forbes World’s Richest People 1999, which was published in September, 1999. For 2010 figures, we use data from Forbes 400 Richest Americans, published in September, and Forbes’ The World’s Billionaires 2009, published in March.

