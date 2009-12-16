The Biggest Losers Of The Decade

There are multiple ways to define “loser,” but for our purposes, money is the most straightforward.
Based on data from Forbes’ yearly list of billionaires, we have identified the 15 people with the greatest decreases in net worth from the start of the decade until now.
The men suffered huge losses from the dot-com crash, the financial crisis, and idiotic business decisions.
However most of them remain among the richest men in the world.
For instance: which megabillionaire lost more than the total GDP of Guatemala? Bill Gates, of course.
Losses due to death are not included on the list. Nor are losses of wealth earned during the decade, such as many investors from BRIC countries who became very rich mid-decade and lost much at decade’s end (although several are mentioned at the end of the slideshow).
Note: For 2000 net worth figures, we use data from Forbes World’s Richest People 1999, which was published in September, 1999. For 2010 figures, we use data from Forbes 400 Richest Americans, published in September, and Forbes’ The World’s Billionaires 2009, published in March.
2000 Net Worth: $5.1 billion
2010 Net Worth: $1.5 billion
Loss: $3.6 billion
The inheritor of Gerling Konzern, a major international insurance company, Rolf Gerling faced some nightmare claims in the new decade. Among these, the terrorist attacks of September 11. His insurance company also lost money due to mismanagement, according to Forbes.
Photo: Forbes.com
2000 Net Worth: $4.8 billion
2006 Net Worth: $1.2 billion
2010 Net Worth: Not listed
Loss: at least $3.9 billion
The richest man in the world in 1990, Tsutsumi frittered away a $20 billion fortune during the nineties. But in the new decade he hit rock bottom. The Japanese railroad baron was investigated in 2004 for misreporting earnings at his company Seibu Railway, and eventually sentenced to large fines and a suspended sentence of four years in prison, according to Forbes. Tsutsumi dropped off the billionaire's list in 2007.
2000 Net Worth: $8.7 billion
2010 Net Worth: $4.7 billion
Loss: $4.0 billion
Charles Scwab lost half his fortune in the dot-com meltdown of 2001, after spending heavily on internet technology for his eponymous brokerage firm. Since then, Chuck has held his ground as about the 50th richest American, according to Forbes.
2000 Net Worth: $6.8 billion
2010 Net Worth: $2.6 billion
Loss: $4.2 billion
The largest shareholder in the fifth largest retailer in the world, Otto Beisheim did not fare as well as his the Walton family. Beisheim's money basket, Metro AG, lost money in 2007 and continued to suffer in the global recession.
2000 Net Worth: $5.1 billion
2003 Net Worth: $0.5 billion
2010 Net Worth: Not listed
Loss: at least $4.2 billion
The former Drexel Burnham Lambert banker made a quick fortune with large investments in Global Crossing. Then he made more money by selling his stake in the company six months before it went bankrupt in 2002. Winnick's money and reputation diminished quickly over the long SEC investigation that followed. Although off the billionaire's list, Winnick has enough plenty of money as a CEO of Pacific Capital Group.
2000 Net Worth: $7.3 billion
2010 Net Worth: $3.0 billion
Loss: $4.3 billion
Kirk Kerkorian invested heavily in Vegas casinos, including a joint project with Dubai World. Kerkorian's partnership with Dubai World not surprisingly soured and turned into a massively expensive boondoggle (although it did manage to open). Kerkorian's other main project, the MGM Mirage, tumbled in value recently as Americans lost interest in casinos, according to Forbes.
2000 Net Worth: $7.2 billion
2010 Net Worth: $2.7 billion
Loss: $4.5 billion
Another victim of the dot-com fizzle, Walter Haefner lost billions with the declining stock of Computer Associates, now CA, according to Forbes. But don't worry: the 98 year old still has plenty of money for his sports car and thoroughbred hobby.
2000 Net Worth: $10.5 billion
2010 Net Worth: $6.5 billion
Loss: $4.0 billion
John Kluge became the richest person in America after selling his company Metromedia to 20th Century Fox in 1986. But the German immigrant has lost money through subsequent investments that underperformed. In 2008, he took a hit when Bennigans and other restaurant chains that he owned declared bankruptcy, according to Forbes.
2000 Net Worth: $7.8 billion
2010 Net Worth: $1.8 billion
Loss: $6.0 billion
The recent separation of AOL and Time Warner is a non-issue for Ted Turner, who sold his stake in the amalgamated company in 2006. But their 2000 merger hurt him plenty. As AOL Time Warner stocks tanked, the media mogul lost $7 billion in two years, according to Forbes.
2000 Net Worth: $19.5 billion
2010 Net Worth: $13.3 billion
Loss: $6.2 billion
As with other Microsoft moguls, Ballmer lost billions with the dot-com crash and antitrust lawsuits. He has controlled day-to-day activites at the computer giant since 1998, according to Forbes.
2000 Net Worth: $8.7 billion
2010 Net Worth: $2.0 billion
Loss: $6.7 billion
Redstone's controlling stake in Viacom lost significant value after the 2006 spinoff of CBS. When the market crashed in 2008, both Viacom and CBS shares tanked again, nearly dropping this media mogul from the billionaire's list.
2000 Net Worth: $10.2 billions
2001 Net Worth: $0.3 billions
2010 Net Worth: Not listed
Loss: at least $9.3 billions
Out of nowhere, the founder of Priceline.com appeared near the top of Forbes World's Richest People 1999. But Jay Walker and his company dropped in value severely during the dot-com crash. Although he never recovered financially, Walker had enough money -- barely -- to complete an expensive dream home in Connecticut, which includes a fantastic personal library (featured by Wired in 2008).
2000 Net Worth: $16.5 billion
2010 Net Worth: $6.0 billion
Loss: $10.5 billion
How could the partial owner of Michael Jackson's London rehearsal footage and the Los Angeles Lakers lose money? The massive reduction to his bank account came mostly in 2002, with the tumbling stock of his company Qwest Communications. Since then, Anschutz has continued investing in telecom, sports, real estate, media, movies, and wind, according to Forbes.
2000 Net Worth: $30.0 billion
2010 Net Worth: $11.5 billion
Loss: $18.5 billion
The co-founder of Microsoft began the new millenium as the third richest person in the world. But his next 10 (and previous fifteen) years were characterised by failed visions, expensive toys, and a slow dispensation of Microsoft stock. Allen has made disappointing investments in various companies, including Charter Communications and the Seattle Seahawks.
2000 Net Worth: $90.0 billion
2010 Net Worth: $50.0 billion
Loss: $40.0 billion
By the end of 2000, a 45% drop in Microsoft stock -- based on antitrust trials and the dot-com bust -- had stripped the software genius down to $60 billion. Over the decade, he continued to lose money as Microsoft and other investments eroded in value. But at least a few of his billions were given away through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable enterprise that earned Gates a Person of the Year award from Time Magazine in 2005.
With $2.4 billion at the beginning of the decade and $3.9 billion today, Masayoshi Son technically made a profit. But he also lost an incredible amount of money in 2002. The boom of his telecom company Softbank brought Son up to $77 billion; but due to the dot-com bubble, a bad investment in bankrupt Nippon Credit Bank, and delays in broadband deployment, the company tanked and Son's net worth free-falled down to several-billion range, according to Forbes.
The nouveaux riche of Indian natural gas, Mukesh and Anil Ambani lost a total of $48.5 billion in the recent market crash. The two brothers, who own sometimes rival companies, are still the second and third richest Indians.
Economic downtown and the falling peso stipped $25 billion from the Mexican telecom and media mogul. But at $35 billion net worth, he is still way up from his decade starting of $13.9 billion. The payoff of his New York Times investment remains to be seen.
