10 Huge Law Firm Collapses Of The Decade

Was it a good decade for big law?

It’s difficult to say. There certainly were down times — the dotcom bust, Enron — and when you’re in the middle of a down time like the current one, it’s easy to give the decade a thumbs down.

On the other hand, hourly rates went up, profits were made on both sides of various bubbles, and 10 law firms are loving the financial crisis.

But some law firms were definite losers.

Certain mid-size firms were devastated by defections to large firms. Other firms were unready for the end of the dotcom or housing bubbles, withering due to lost revenue. And among other natural processes, some firms failed due to scandal and crime.

