The Only Thing That Will Definitely Happen On Dec. 21, 2012...

Here comes winter.

Photo: Flickr via lomoholga

A lot of scary rumours are flying that the world will come to an end on Dec. 21, 2012.NASA and the U.S. Government have been pretty vocal about debasing these claims.



“The world will not end in 2012. Our planet has been getting along just fine for more than 4 billion years, and credible scientists worldwide know of no threat associated with 2012,” the space agency writes on its website.

This year, the only thing that will definitely take place on Dec. 21 is the official start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, also known as the winter solstice.

It’s not particularly rosy news, but seems better than the alternative scenarios.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.