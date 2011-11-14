Debunking The 6 Myths of China Bears

For investors seeking an overview of China’s macroeconomy, I strongly recommend this presentation by Arthur Kroeber of Dragonomics: “What, me worry? Why China can keep on going.”



In posting this Slideshare to his Sinocism blog, Bill Bishop writes:

Presented without comment, other than to say that Arthur Kroeber has historically been one of the most reasoned and accurate observers of China’s economy.

Internet investing in China is fundamentally about consumption, not technology, agreed a panel of VCs at TechCrunch Disrupt. Companies don’t need to push the technology envelope to succeed, they can simply out-execute their competition and ride the wave. E-commerce, for instance, is the Wal-Mart of China, capitalising upon the breakneck growth of consumer demands in 2nd-, 3rd-, and 4th-tier cities, and building Internet giants like Alibaba along the way.

If the Dragonomics report is correct, China’s consumption story still has far to go: “China can reasonably expect at least another decade of high-speed growth (~8%).”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.