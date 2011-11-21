DEBUNKED: 9 'Super Healthy' Food Labels

Photo: Flickr – tizzie

In a world of increasing obesity and chemical processing of our foods, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye on what we’re eating.But even if we look at the labels, how can we be sure we’re getting what we want? Foods that claim to be healthy are sometimes not what they seem, and companies have come under fire for falsely claiming or advertising that their product is good for you.



If we aren’t careful, soon they’ll be calling pizza a vegetable right under our noses.

It’s good to be vigilant about what you buy. It’s even better to know what it is you’re actually buying.

