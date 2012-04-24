How I Created The Ultimate Arsenal Of Reward Credit Cards

Brian Kelly, The Points Guy

There’s no beating around the bush that Chase is the king of credit card offers at the moment.They are investing heavily to get market share in the credit card marketplace and in order to get new customers, they are offering extremely generous sign-up bonuses.



But for the past couple years there have been a lot of rumours floating around about the rules of Chase applications, including:

1) You can only get one card every 6 months

2) You can only get one card every month

3) You can’t get two cards in one day

4) You can’t get a sign-up bonus twice for the same card

I debunked #1 a long time ago, but never personally tested 2,3 and 4 up until recently.

On March 6 I was approved for the Hyatt Visa and on April 4th a 60,000 point Ink Bold offer comes out (which is now dead, by the way), which was the best I had ever seen for that card so I decided to apply.

I already have an “old” Ink Bold that I got back in November before they rolled out the new card with the 5x spend categories, which include office supply stores, cable and wireless service, and landline communications.

Even though it wasn’t a full month since my last approval, I decided to pull the trigger.

I had also been eying the Freedom card, which also has rotating 5x spend categories and since I am also a Chase checking customer, I’d get a 10% bonus and 10 points per transaction.

And since I have the Sapphire Preferred and Ink Bold cards, those Freedom points, which normally can only be used as cash-back, can be transferred to the Ultimate Rewards transfer partners (United, British Airways, Southwest, Korean, Hyatt, Marriott, Priority Club and Amtrak).

So I decided to apply for the Freedom on the same day as the Ink Bold and I got “pending decision” notices for both applications, which wasn’t surprising.

I decided to give it a couple days and then call my pals at the Chase credit reconsideration lines at 1-888-245-0625 (personal cards) and 1-800-453-9719 (business cards).

While I have had great success with the Chase reconsideration line, I don’t particularly like calling them.

The reps are always friendly, but I do sometimes get the feeling they are judging me for my mildly ridiculous credit card application habits.

OK, well they definitely are judging me because that’s their job, but I still don’t enjoy it.

Anyway, I decided to start with the Freedom card, because I legitimately have a second business and thus I felt my argument was stronger to get approved for the Ink Bold.

Upon calling, I was asked why I needed the Freedom card and I stated that I was a fan of rewards (understatement of the century) and I wanted to take advantage of the 5x spend categories and I would move spend from other card issuers if I got this card.

That seemed sufficient for the rep and she put me on hold for two minutes. When she came back she asked if I would be comfortable moving around my credit line from other cards.

I currently have a $30,000 line on my British Airways Visa which comes in handy as I finish up the $30,000 in spend to get the super valuable Companion Ticket, but I was more than comfortable taking $10,000 from it and putting that towards the Freedom card.

The rep liked that idea and approved me on the spot for the Freedom card. Score.

Next up was the business reconsideration line and they were friendly as well. While business credit cards sit on your business credit line (they don’t show up on personal credit reports), they do pull your personal credit score when determining your creditworthiness.

Business credit cards are secured by your personal line of credit, so if you fail to pay they will come after you personally. The rep asked me about my recent applications and why I needed so much credit with Chase.

I simply explained that I am a small business owner and like to maximise my rewards and went through each card and why it makes sense to me. They actually seemed impressed with my knowledge and saw that I paid my bills in advance every month in full and that I am also a Chase personal and business checking and auto loan customer.

I put a significant amount of spend on Chase cards, so I’m pretty comfortable asking Chase for some favours (approvals) since I give them a lot of my business.

And lo and behold I got approved for my second Ink Bold card- another 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points in the bank!

So now I feel complete: I will be raking in the points left and right with my lineup of cards:

Freedom: 5x spend categories, which are currently grocery stores and movie theatres. I’ll also use this for every day purchases to get the 10% and 10 point bonus. Current bonus: 10,000 points.

Sapphire Preferred: 2x travel and dining. Current bonus: 40,000 points

New Ink Bold: 5x points on office supply stores, cable and wireless service, and landline communications.Current bonus: 50,000 points

Old Ink Bold: 20% bonus plus bonuses at $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 in spend

British Airways: 1.25 miles on all spend, plus a Travel Together ticket at $30,000. Current bonus: Up to 100,000 Avios.

Hyatt: 3 Hyatt points per dollar spent at Hyatt. Free category 1-4 night per year, which more than pays for the $75 annual fee. Current sign-up bonus: 2 free nights (in a suite for Diamond members and 2 suite upgrade certificates for Platinum members).

Don’t Miss: How one writer learned to embrace the credit card >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.