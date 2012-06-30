INFOGRAPHIC: A Look At The Debtors Vs. Debt Collector Rivalry

The amount of debt we carry can sometimes feel astronomical.



On average, Americans are burdened with anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 worth of debt, and many won’t ever pay it off.

That’s where debt collectors come in. Debt collectors are often vilified for their predatory tactics, with the worst of the bunch threatening consumers with promises to call law enforcement if debts go unpaid. Others have been accused of manipulating the court system to find ways to put people in jail.

The best way to keep collectors at bay is to keep debt as manageable as possible, according to TotalBankruptcy.com, which Americans have recently shown they’re striving to do.

To learn more about the debt industry, check out the graphic below:

