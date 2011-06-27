WATCH: A Frightening Documentary About How Europe Is 'Torturing' Greece

The revolt against debt payments in Greece goes beyond the occasional riot.



Debtocracy is a crowd-funded documentary that portrays the point of view of artists and activists: namely that the bailout is a sham to protect French and German banks at the cost of the Greek people.

The first 60 seconds are genuinely frightening. A happy Greek family is interrupted by visions of torture — and then Dominique Strauss Kahn is shown holding the knife. A voiceover of DSK says: “Don’t fight against the doctor. Sometimes the doctor gives you a medicine you don’t like, but even if you don’t like the medicine, the doctor is there to try to help you.”

You can watch the 75-minute documentary with English subtitles below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

