AMERICA HELD HOSTAGE: Debt Talks Hijacked By Gang Of Angry Children

One of the most frustrating lessons of childhood is that you can’t just throw a hissy fit and storm off every time you don’t get exactly what you want.You can do this, of course, but you’ll soon find yourself playing alone, with no friends, or in a “time out.” So most children gradually learn that the tantrum mode of negotiation is, as a consultant might say, “sub-optimal.” And, eventually, if they are to become productive, effective, and practical adults, they grow up.



Except in Washington.

In Washington, it seems, some Americans have found a way to thrive in middle-age without ever becoming adults. And now these overgrown children are threatening to voluntarily force the United States into default just because they aren’t getting exactly what they want.

Who are they?

The Republicans and Democrats–especially the so-called “tea party” Republicans–who would rather see the US default on its obligations than compromise to reach a debt-ceiling deal.

To be clear: The Republicans deserve credit for focusing the country’s attention on our spiraling budget mess. They deserve credit for forcing the Democrats to offer a long-term plan that begins to address the problem. They deserve credit for forcing President Obama to take a reasonable middle-of-the-road approach in the debt-ceiling negotiations.

But for some of the children in Congress, those gains aren’t enough. They want… what they want.

And if they don’t get it?

Well, then, they’ll just throw a hissy fit and storm off, forcing the US into default.

Needless to say, this isn’t admirable behaviour. It’s not leadership. It’s not what the country needs as it struggles to find a way out of this mess. And it’s certainly not something these Congress-folk should be commended for.

Throughout history, many of the world’s most extremist regimes–Hitler, Mussolini, et al–have come to power after a period of economic turmoil, in which average citizens have paid dearly for previous leaders’ mistakes. The US is going through one of those periods now, with average Americans paying dearly for the mistakes of previous regimes (while Wall Street and other constituencies have come out well.) So it’s no wonder that Americans are pissed. And it’s no wonder that the country now finds itself held hostage by extremists.

But the answer to our long term financial problems isn’t to elect extremists–or children. It’s to elect adults, who can lead us out without clobbering the economy in the process.

Yes, the United States needs to focus on its long-term budget problem. Yes, it needs to cut spending. And, yes, the latest plans put forth by both parties probably don’t cut spending enough.

But the United States also needs to be very careful about how and when it cuts this spending. It needs to cut spending in areas that many of the children blocking a debt deal consider sacrosanct (military, for example). And it also, almost certainly, needs to raise taxes–the mere mention of which makes the children start screaming and stomping their feet again.

Being an adult means compromising as you strive to get what you want. It means working your way out of problems, not howling that everything must be the way you want it right now. In the case of the government leaders, it means doing the right thing, even if the right thing isn’t exactly what your constituents want.

It’s time for the children in Washington to grow up.

