Debt Protester Is Wildly Popular Online (VIDEO)

A frequent reader told us to check out this video of YouTube user Rockerchic4god announcing to Bank of America (BAC) that from this point on, she would no longer pay her credit card bills and the 30% interest rate on them.



The message is wrapped up in a lot of self-righteous rhetoric about bailouts and usury and all the predictable stuff.

But what’s important is that the video, uploaded just a week ago, has 150,000 views and receives several new comments per hour. This stuff is wildly popular, and anyone who thinks the anger over the current situation is just being manufactured by corporate interests or Glenn Beck is mistaken.



