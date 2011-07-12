Debt Meeting Ends

Talks between President Obama and Congressional leaders wrapped up Monday afternoon without an agreement.



After Obama and Boehner clashed over tax increases in dueling press conferences, they met to discuss a smaller $2.5 trillion deficit reduction deal to accompany a debt ceiling increase.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the meeting was “good” and “constructive,” according to CNN. Talks will continue at the White House tomorrow.

