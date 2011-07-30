Timeline: How To Track The Next 80 Hours

Senator Harry Reid announced Friday that he will file cloture on his bill to raise the debt limit, setting the stage for final votes on the bill on Monday or Tuesday, before it would return to the House for final passage.



Before the cloture filing, the House will vote on the Boehner bill, sending it to the Senate for action.

The Senate will first vote down the Boehner proposal, then consider the Reid plan.

Here’s how it goes down:

Modifying The Boehner Plan:

In this scenario, Reid would amend the Boehner bill (formally a “Message from the House”) to allow for expedited consideration.

11:59 PM Friday: Reid files cloture on his amendment and the final bill.

One intervening day.

1:00 AM Sunday: Cloture filing “ripens” and the Senate votes on cloture starting 30 hours debate on the amendment.

7:00 AM Monday: 30 hours of debate expires and Senate votes on the amendment. The Senate then votes on the final bill without debate, because of the House Message’s “privileged” status.

The House could take up the bill from the Senate almost immediately at the direction of the Speaker and the Rules Committee.

Using A Senate Bill:

In this scenario Reid amends a former “Sense of the Senate” resolution that any deficit reduction deal include new revenues to become his proposal. He will first “un-fill the tree” and add his plan to the bill, before “filling the tree” again, preventing further amendments.

11:59 PM Friday: Reid files cloture on his amendment and the final bill.

One intervening day.

1:00 AM Sunday: Cloture filing “ripens” and the Senate votes on cloture starting 30 hours debate on the amendment.

7:00 AM Monday: 30 hours of debate expires and Senate votes on the amendment; 30 hours of debate on the final bill begin.

1:00 PM Tuesday: 30 hours of debate expires, and the Senate votes on the final bill sending it to the House.

The House could take up the bill from the Senate almost immediately at the direction of the Speaker and the Rules Committee.

