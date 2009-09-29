Debt-Laden Brits Sell Kidneys Over The Internet

And we thought we had it bad.



Cash-strapped Brittons are now selling their kidneys to pay for their mortgages and other debts

The donors are charging up to £60,000, an investigation found, according to The Daily Mail, and face up to three year in prison.

One is taxi driver who is selling his kidneys over the internet and wants £25,000 to pay credit card bills and get a new kitchen.

Another is a 26-year-old with £20,000 in debt when a business collapsed.

“At the moment my situation is dire. I need to pay my debts, otherwise my life is just…not going to get any better. I’ve made my choice. I can’t see any other option,” he told an undercover reporter, according to The Daily Mail.

The lesson: the kidney trade happens no matter what. Let’s make it safe and legal.

