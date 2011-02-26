Debt Collector Targeted Soldiers’ Families

By Christopher Maag



A New York debt collector specifically targeted active duty soldiers in a fraud scam, telling them their family members they would be arrested by military police and given dishonorable discharges if they failed to pay up immediately.

Stephanie Lowinger owned Neiman, Rona & Associates in Buffalo, NY. In repeated, harassing phone calls to soldiers’ relatives, she and her employees falsely claimed to be lawyers, lied about how much money was owed, and billed fake charges to victims’ credit cards, according to a press release by the New York Attorney General’s office.

Lowinger pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour fraud charge and agreed never to work again as a debt collector in New York State.

[Infographic: What to do if a Debt Collector Calls]

Image: SPC Aristide Lavey, via Flickr.com

