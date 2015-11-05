Debt collector Credit Corp lifts profit guidance and its shares soar

Credit Corp Group updated full year profit guidance to $42 million to $44 million, up $2 million on previous expectations.
The company’s shares jumped 12% to $9.67.
The debt collector today reported a strong performance over the first four months of the financial year with collections up by 10%.
In it lending business, the loan book is tracking ahead of expectations. Growth is primarily for personal loans of $2,000 to $5,000.
