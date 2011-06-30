DEBT CEILING: There's One Thing In The Market That's Making Lawmakers Nervous

Photo: S-Square via Flikr

Still no movement on the debt ceiling talks, but we got this from one staffer on Capitol Hill:I’d put the odds of the first week of August recess being canceled pretty high…80% or so. I very much doubt the House will come in before next Wednesday as scheduled as far as the July 4th recess.

I think the CDS rate jumps are starting to make some lawmakers nervous, but to be honest not enough of them understand the instrument to really get what a 20% increase in 1 yr CDS rates mean, a good chunk of members still don’t believe Aug 2 is any kind of real deadline. Definitely still an uphill battle.



