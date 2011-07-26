Debt Ceiling: What's Next?

TL; DR: Who is to blame?



Is it possible that some in the Republican party, and some Tea Party supporters, actually WANT to see America go down?

After all, their money is tied up in gold and silver — both of which stand to gain from a weakened dollar and reduction of America to “second-class” status among the great economic powers.

America’s downfall could be their most lucrative hour. This level of self-interest upsets me. Politicians aren’t looking out for your best interests — they are playing chicken with the financial standing of the U.S.

It’s disgusting, frankly.

