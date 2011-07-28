Even Europe Is Sick Of The Debt Ceiling Mess

UPDATE: LorcanRK has coined the excellent phrase “Schaublefreude” to describe the situation.



EARLIER: European leaders are losing patience with the debt ceiling debacle, Der Spiegel reports.

German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble took a dig at the US in the German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse, saying that:

“In the euro-zone, we haven’t managed to solve all of our problems, but we have at least taken an important step…Everyone in the US should be aware of their responsibility for the global financial markets.”

Schauble added that he was confident a solution would be found but “even then, America’s problems won’t be solved. The core of those difficulties is exorbitant debt and the economic prospects. Americans have to find long-term solutions to create solid fiscal and growth policies.”

Schauble’s comments follow remarks made by IMF Chief Christine Lagarde Tuesday when she said that a “US default would be a very, very serious event, not just for the US, but for the world at large.”

