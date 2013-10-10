It's Looking Like Republicans May Give In To A Short-Term Debt Ceiling Raise

It looks like House Republicans are preparing to move a short-term debt ceiling increase that would provide a framework for negotiations with President Barack Obama, according to multiple reports.

National Review’s Robert Costa is reporting that the “real debate” within House GOP leadership is when — not whether — to bring a six-week debt ceiling extension to the floor.

Just met w/ leadership sources: real debate in GOP/on floor today is *when* to bring 6wk DL ext to floor and how

— Robert Costa (@robertcostaNRO) October 9, 2013

Leadership does not want default, wants to buy time, but wants (most) members to rally behind a plan before they move DL bill

— Robert Costa (@robertcostaNRO) October 9, 2013

A House GOP leadership aide told Business Insider that “a lot of members like some version of the idea” of a six-week solution.

The key movement could come sometime early next week, brushing up against an Oct. 17 deadline to raise the debt ceiling. That’s when — if there’s still no clear path forward — members could push for a solution.

There could be a surprising source of support for this option, however. Conservative commentator and RedState editor-in-chief Erick Erickson advocated a short-term increase so that the focus would shift back to the right’s effort to defund Obamacare.

According to the Huffington Post, Heritage Action and FreedomWorks also backed away from a debt ceiling fight on Wednesday, citing their wish to put focus back to the government-funding fight.

A group of 18 House Republicans are meeting with President Barack Obama at the White House on Thursday amid the ongoing debates on funding the government and raising the nation’s debt ceiling.

The federal government shutdown entered into its ninth full day on Wednesday, with no immediate end in sight. And Congress needs to raise the debt ceiling by Oct. 17 — eight days away — to avoid a potential default.

