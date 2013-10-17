Here's The Bill That's Going To End The Government Shutdown And Raise The Debt Ceiling

AP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Harry Reid

Earlier on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

reached an agreement to end the government shutdownand raise the nation’s debt ceiling.

A Senate Democratic aide said that the Senate is expected to vote to pass the bill between 6-7 p.m. ET Wednesday night.

The key points:

Funds the government through Jan. 15

Suspends the debt ceiling through Feb. 7

The bill does not include a provision to set up a bicameral budget conference. Instead, Senate leaders have a separate agreement that sets up the conference. It will end no later than Dec. 13.

Provides a measure of income verification for those receiving subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. In short, the Secretary of Human Health Services will submit a report no later than Jan. 1 detailing the verification process. The department’s inspector general will submit to Congress no later than July a report on the effectiveness of those procedures.

Here’s the full text of the bill, which was finalised just after 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday:

Senate bill on debt ceiling, government shutdown

