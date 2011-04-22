Horrible News: The Debt Ceiling Fight Could Stretch Until October

Joe Weisenthal

Yesterday we cited a Citi report from strategist Brett Rose talking about what happens to the Treasury after it exhausts its accounting tricks, and it hits the “desperation stage” of a debt ceiling crisis.

Here’s the really bad news.

This fight, which is already absurd, could go on… until October if the full range of measures were to be exhausted.

debt ceiling

Photo: Citi

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

debt ceiling home-us