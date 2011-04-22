Horrible News: The Debt Ceiling Fight Could Stretch Until October

Yesterday we cited a Citi report from strategist Brett Rose talking about what happens to the Treasury after it exhausts its accounting tricks, and it hits the “desperation stage” of a debt ceiling crisis.
Here’s the really bad news.
This fight, which is already absurd, could go on… until October if the full range of measures were to be exhausted.
Photo: Citi
