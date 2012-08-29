Here's The Truth About What's Responsible For The Debt And Deficit Problem

Ezra Klein of the Washington Post just tweeted around this chart, which short-circuits some of the prevailing myths about who and what are responsible for our deficit problem.



The chart is from the centre on Budget and Policy Priorities.

It breaks down the amount of our national debt, historical and projected, by the budget decision and/or economic phenomenon that’s responsible for it.

The big culprits?

The Bush tax cuts

The wars

The recession

Photo: centre On Budget And Policy Priorities

Ezra Klein has more thoughts on the debt here.

UPDATE: Conservatives have taken offence at this chart, arguing that one shouldn’t assume that spending should be unchanged. The Heritage Foundation attacks the chart here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.