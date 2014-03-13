MAP: Here's The Distance Between The New Satellite Images And The Oil Rig Where A Man Says He Saw The Missing Plane

Chinese officials have satellite images of debris that could be from the Malaysia Airlines 777 jet that’s been missing for five days.

The spotted objects aren’t far from the spot from which a New Zealand man working on an oil rig claimed he saw the plane “burning at high altitude.”

Here’s a map comparing the two points, about 240 miles apart. Since the worker said he said the plane while it was still high above the water, it’s believable that the two points are reconcilable.

