Debris found in Mozambique is almost certainly to have come from MH370

Photo: Greg Wood – Pool/Getty Images.

Two pieces of debris recovered from Mozambique are highly likely to have come from MH370, the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 which went missing two years ago.

The investigation team for MH370 has found that both pieces of debris, brought to Australia for analysis, are consistent with panels from a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777.

“The analysis has concluded the debris is almost certainly from MH370,” says Australia federal transport minister Darren Chester.

“That such debris has been found on the east coast of Africa is consistent with drift modelling performed by CSIRO and further affirms our search efforts in the southern Indian Ocean.”

A one meter-long piece of metal was found by American Blaine Gibson while scouring the coast of Mozambique at the beginning of the month.

The search for MH370 continues with 25,000 square kilometres of the underwater search area still to be covered.

MH370 disappeared with 239 passengers and crew shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound on March 8, 2014. The aircraft is thought to have crashed in the Indian Ocean.

The only piece of debris so far confirmed as coming from MH370 is a flaperon, a part of a wing, found washed up on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion in July last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.