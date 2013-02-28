Here's What Happens To The Massive Piles Of Debris Leftover From Sandy

When Superstorm Sandy struck, it left an unprecedented amount of wreckage in its wake. For disaster relief agencies the priority was clearing the debris as quickly as possible to get residents back to some semblance of normal life.



Now, almost four months later, most of the debris has been cleared from streets and beaches.

But what happens to the roughly 4 million cubic yards of debris in New York State once it’s been collected?

There are two staging locations in New York City, one on Staten Island and one at Riis Park in the Rockaways. The removal process is paid for by FEMA and overseen by the US Army Corps of Engineers.

We visited Riis Park, where they have processed the equivalent of 30 stories of the Empire State Building since the storm struck, to see where it all goes.

Watch below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Robert Libetti

