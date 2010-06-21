Debrahlee "Too Hot For Citi" Lorenzana Has A Twitter Account, A Facebook Profile, And A Bunch Of New Pictures

Vince Veneziani
debrahlee 400x300

Photo: Facebook

About two weeks ago, fired Citi banker Debrahlee Lorenzana started a Twitter account under the username @Debrahlee28 and began sending out tweets. Fast forward to today and she’s already created a Facebook page for her adoring “fans.”While Lorenzana may only have 89 followers on Twitter, that’s sure to change as she continues to post pictures to Facebook. She’s added at least 8 in the past 24 hours and seems to enjoy the attention they’re getting.

The bottom line: She’s taking the internet by storm in her quest to stand up for the rights of beautiful, busty people everywhere.

Her first tweet, post Citigroup firing.

Her latest pic.

Soon after, she reached out to Kim Kardashian for advice.

Is this a new boyfriend?

Crazy lunches are becoming the norm for her.

Her old stomping grounds.

And dinner? Even crazier.

She uses this one for her Twitter avatar.

Dinner and a movie - classic.

Looks like she's an Adam Sandler fan.

Take a seat and sit down.

Try any bodega in Queens, Debrahlee. You'll find 'em.

And of course, there's a photoshopped picture with lawyer Gloria Allred.

Yup.

Makes sense.

New photos? Let's check them out...

