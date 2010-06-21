Debrahlee "Too Hot For Citi" Lorenzana Has A Twitter Account, A Facebook Profile, And A Bunch Of New Pictures

Photo: Facebook

About two weeks ago, fired Citi banker Debrahlee Lorenzana started a Twitter account under the username @Debrahlee28 and began sending out tweets. Fast forward to today and she’s already created a Facebook page for her adoring “fans.”While Lorenzana may only have 89 followers on Twitter, that’s sure to change as she continues to post pictures to Facebook. She’s added at least 8 in the past 24 hours and seems to enjoy the attention they’re getting.



The bottom line: She’s taking the internet by storm in her quest to stand up for the rights of beautiful, busty people everywhere.

