Ex-Citibank Employee Who Said She Got Fired For Being Too Hot Is Back With A New Lawsuit

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton Former Citibank employee Debrahlee Lorenzana (L) and her attorney Gloria Allred answer questions during a press conference in New York June 28, 2010

A notorious ex-Citi banker who claimed she was fired for being too sexy has quietly filed a new lawsuit claiming that Quest Diagnostics screwed up a blood test, the New York Daily News reports.

Debrahlee Lorenzana, 36, says she suffered severe injuries after a hapless nurse drew her blood.

The lawsuit claims she suffered “severe shock and damage to her nervous system and certain internal injuries,” according to the Daily News. The allegedly shoddy bloodwork “damaged her psychophysical motor skills,” making her “suffer severe physical pain and mental anguish as a result,” according to the lawsuit.

Her lawyer, Frank Panetta, told the Daily News that the allegations that his client got nerve damage from bad bloodwork aren’t all that odd.

“What’s unusual about that?” he told the Daily News. “Sometimes they screw up.”

Lorenzana gained national prominence in 2010, when she filed a lawsuit claiming she got harassed at Citibank for being too hot and then fired. That year, she spoke to Elizabeth Dwoskin of the Village Voice about her experience at the bank.

From Dwoskin’s article:

Her bosses told her they couldn’t concentrate on their work because her appearance was too distracting. They ordered her to stop wearing turtlenecks. She was also forbidden to wear pencil skirts, three-inch heels, or fitted business suits. Lorenzana, a 33-year-old single mum, pointed out female colleagues whose clothing was far more revealing than hers: “They said their body shapes were different from mine, and I drew too much attention,” she says.

The case went into arbitration (an outside-of-court dispute resolution), and Citi has made it clear that it didn’t pay her a cent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.