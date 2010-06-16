Debrahlee Hires Superlawyer Gloria Allred, Who Says "Victim" Is A Hero For Surgically Enhanced Bankers Everywhere

Of course you remember Debrahlee Lorenzana, the banker who claims Citibank fired her for being too hot.



Today she announced that she’s adding to her lawyer team (or perhaps she ditched her former lawyer? The male lawyer who invited her to come to his office for a photo shoot to document proof that she is in fact, too hot, even in conservative clothing.) and that she will now be represented by Gloria Allred and another lawyer who is unnamed by the Post.

Allred is a famously feminist lawyer (her past clients include two of Tiger Woods’ women) and though there’s been a lot of excellent press about Debrahlee, her line in the Post is by far the best:

“[She] is a hero to all surgically enhanced bankers.”

