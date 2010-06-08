Debrahlee Lorenzana Says She'll Be Fired From Her New Job At Chase For Talking About Her Old Job

We all remember the scantily-clad Debrahlee Lorenzana, who was fired from her job at Citigroup for being “too hot.”

After Citi, Lorenzana went and landed and job as a banker at a JP Morgan Chase branch in Brooklyn, NY. But now, according to the NY Post, she could lose her job there for talking to the press too often.



NYP: Debrahlee Lorenzana filed a lawsuit saying she was booted from her job at Citibank for being too sexy in her work clothes, and now says she faces the firing line again from her bosses at Chase for sullying the reputation of the financial industry.

The Queens stunner said she was told that if she went ahead with scheduled television interviews today to talk about her suit, she’d once again be without a job.

“They asked me if I was going to proceed. They said if I kept talking, it was grounds for termination,” Lorenzana, 33, told The Post yesterday.

Lorenzana clearly is fond of the media, as you can clearly tell by the above picture. This slideshow of pictures sent to the Village Voice shows her posing provacatively in her lawyer’s office, which really stirred the media’s pot.

