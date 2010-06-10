US

Fired Citi Banker Debrahlee Lorenzana Had Two Boob Jobs, Filmed A TV Show About It

Vince Veneziani
debrahlee lorenzana

It just keeps getting better with Miss Lorenzana, the Citigroup employee who was allegedly fired for being too hot.

NY Daily News (via NY Mag) that appears to be from a few years ago. It’s an 11-minute documentary on Debrahlee and her quest to get the biggest breasts on Wall Street. She’s had two breast augmentations already, bringing her up to a 32D cup.

Oh, but it gets better. Says Lorenzana:  “I want to be tits on a stick.”

Incredible. No wonder she’s about to get fired from JP Morgan Chase for talking to the press too often. She loves attention. Watch the video below to get a more in-depth picture of her life.

Watch Debrahlee’s Breast Enhancement Surgery – Long Island Plastic Surgical Group in People & Blogs  |  View More Free Videos Online at Veoh.com

