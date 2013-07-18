See Where New York City's Top Restaurants Get Their Dry-Aged Beef

If you’ve been lucky enough to eat at The Mercer Kitchen, Tao, or Tom Colicchio’s Craft, you’ve most likely had meat from DeBragga & Spitler.



Self-described as “New York’s Butcher,” DeBragga has been providing high-quality aged beef to some of New York and New Jersey’s best restaurants for over 90 years.

Their unique dry-ageing process was recently chronicled in Bon Appetit and is virtually unrivalled in the United States.

Last week, President Marc Sarrazin and Chief Operating Officer George Faison invited me to their 27,000-square-foot warehouse in Jersey City for a tour. Their warehouse currently holds more than 3,000 enormous pieces of beef, which are each aged anywhere from 30 to 100 days.

Sarrazin and Faison walked me through the “life” of a piece of meat ageing at DeBragga and gave me the inside scoop on exactly what it takes to make said piece worth thousands of dollars.

