Debra Messing defended Alec Baldwin after a commentator said he ‘killed’ ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Debra Messing defended Alec Baldwin. Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

Halyna Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Benny Johnson tweeted that Baldwin had killed Hutchins, who was the movie’s cinematographer.

Debra Messing replied saying Johnson’s tweet was inaccurate: “a catastrophic event happened.”

Debra Messing has tweeted in defense of Alec Baldwin after conservative columnist Benny Johnson said the actor killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured after Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set Thursday, police reported.

On Twitter, Johnson wrote: “BREAKING: Alec Baldwin kills person with gun, criminal investigation underway This is the accurate headline fyi.”

“Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing, strongly disagreed with his sentiment.

Messing, who worked with Baldwin when he guest-starred on “Will & Grace,” tweeted: “It is absolutely NOT. A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene. Then- a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families.”

“Rick and Morty” writer Caitie Delaney also tweeted in defense of Baldwin, writing: “Like obviously it’s the story but it is really not fair to have Alec Baldwin be the face of this tragedy. He wasn’t in charge of loading that gun. Safety on set needs to be taken so much more seriously.”

Baldwin was seen in tears outside the sheriff’s office in Santa Fe. Hutchins was severely injured during the incident and died after being transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into Hutchins’ death is ongoing, and law enforcement is interviewing witnesses. No charges have been filed.

Hollywood stars have begun to react to the cinematographer’s death. Actor Joe Manganiello, who worked with Hutchins on the movie “Archenemy,” posted a tribute to the late cinematographer on his Instagram, while fellow cinematographer and directors Adam Egypt Mortimer and James Gunn also posted messages about Hutchins.

Souza, who was injured during the incident, has been released from hospital according to a cast member after Deadline reported that he was hit in the shoulder.