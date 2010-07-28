Deborah Needleman Named New Editor Of WSJ Magazine

Photo: hedgehogs.com

Deborah Needleman, the founding editor in chief of Conde Nast’s defunct Domino magazine, has just been named editor in chief of both WSJ, the Journal’s new lifestyle glossy, and a weekly Saturday lifestyle section that will debut in the fall.Come September 1, Needleman, who has been serving as a consultant for the lifestyle section, will be overseeing all editorial content in the magazine and the Saturday addition, and reporting to senior deputy managing editor of the Journal, Mike Miller.



Editor in chief of Dow Jones & Company and managing editor of The Wall Street Journal, Robert Thomas, said of Ms. Needleman:

“Deborah has shown in the originality, professionalism and energy of her development work in recent months that she is the perfect person to lead the next phase of the magazine’s expansion and to create a Saturday section unique in both character and content.”

Before joining Domino, Ms. Needleman worked at House & Garden magazine from 1996 to 2005, eventually becoming editor-at-large. She was previously the photography editor for The Washington Post Magazine, and has written on interior design, style and gardens for The New York Times, Slate, House & Garden and The Huffington Post. She lives in Manhattan with her husband and two children and is the co-author of New York Times bestseller, “The Domino Book of Decorating: a room-by-room guide to creating a home that makes you happy.”

WSJ. magazine launched in September 2008 and provides the Journal’s take on fashion, art, travel, philanthropy, architecture, food. The next issue of WSJ. magazine is scheduled to appear on Saturday, September 11.

