Meet Deborah Estrin, The First Teacher Cornell Has Hired For Its NYC Tech Campus

Photo: Deborah Estrin via Wikipedia

Cornell has hired its first faculty member for the NYC-sponsored engineering school it’s building on Roosevelt Island.Deborah Estrin will join as a Professor of Computer Science. Estrin has received a number of teaching accolades, including Popular Science’s “Brilliant 10” and Wired’s “50 people who will change the world.”



She is currently a computer science professor at UCLA.

“My entire career has been about applying technology to improve people’s lives, so I couldn’t resist the opportunity to help CornellNYC Tech create a new university model that removes the barriers between research and application,” Estrin says.

Estrin received a Ph.D. in Computer Science from MIT and attended U.C. Berkeley for her undergraduate degree. She has spent much of her career working on embedded networked sensing systems, which further connect the Internet to the real world. She’s particularly interested in mobile solutions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.