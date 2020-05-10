Birx said 'there is nothing from the CDC that I can trust' in a White House coronavirus task force meeting

Associated Press/Evan Vucci White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens as President Donald Trump holds a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington.

Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus task force response coordinator, blasted the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in a White House coronavirus task force meeting during a discussion on COVID-19 data, according to The Washington Post.

“There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust,” she told CDC Director Robert Redfield, two people familiar with the meeting told the newspaper.

The Post reported that Birx and others feared that the CDC’s statistics on mortality rate and case counts were inflated by up to 25%.

Birx later told The Post in a statement that “mortality is slowly declining each day.”

“To keep with this trend, it is essential that seniors and those with comorbidities shelter in place and that we continue to protect vulnerable communities,” she said.

Yet other sources have shown that mortality in the US remains close to 2,000 daily deaths – and does not show a steady downward trajectory, as Birx said.

Recent research has also indicated that COVID-19 deaths have been severely undercounted, both in the US and around the world, particularly in the early stages of the pandemic.

One internal Trump administration model also projected that coronavirus deaths would reach a whopping 3,000 deaths per day by June 1, which is nearly double the current rate of roughly 1,750, according to The New York Times.

Several of The Post’s sources described the meeting with Birx and Redfield as “heated,” though two other sources disagreed.

According to The Post, Redford defended the CDC in the meeting, but many agreed the agency needed a digital upgrade.

Another flashpoint in the meeting came during a discussion on the drug remdesivir, which has shown promising early results in clinical trials and the Trump administration is distributing to hard-hit states.

According to The Post, one official in the meeting announced that the government had already shipped the drug to seven states. The news reportedly caught Birx and others by surprise, since they had not yet decided which states should be prioritised.

“Why would you do that?” Birx asked the official, according to The Post.

