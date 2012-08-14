Meet Deborah Ann Woll: The Sexy Red-Headed Vampire On 'True Blood'

Photo: HBO.com / screencap
Deborah Ann Woll plays the young vampire Jessica Hamby on HBO’s sexy hit, “True Blood.” Now in season five, Woll’s a veteran on the show. But what else do we know about the young redhead who has heated up Bon Temps?
For one thing, she’s not a real redhead.
Before life as a fiery vampire, Woll had minor roles on big television shows, and starred in a few films.
She’s starred alongside A-list actors and Oscar winners including Bruce Willis and Robert Duvall.
If “True Blood” doesn’t last much longer on HBO, Woll has a career in film ahead of herself.
The Irish and German actress doesn't come from a family of actors.
Woll's father is an architect and her mother is a teacher.
According to askmen.com, Woll grew up dancing to swing and Latin music and playing the piano.
She later performed in school plays.
From there, Woll studied in a plethora of acting venues. She graduated from USC's School of Theatre with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting.
She also completed time in a Shakespeare program at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.
Woll shared her favourite horror movies with H magazine in August 2009:
'… Growing up I always loved 'Alien,' 'The Exorcist,' and the original 'Haunting' with Julie Harris,' said Woll. ''The Haunting' would keep me up at night.'
Woll is a natural blonde. She told Elle she began dying her hair in high school at age 14 to stand out.
'As a fair skinned blonde, I disappeared into the background,' Woll told Elle. 'I've always been a loner, so I suppose dyeing my hair red was a way to say, 'I'm here, I exist, I'm a human being and you can't just push me aside.'
The actress starred in one episode alongside Damian Lewis, and Sarah Shahi in which she played a rape victim.
You can watch Woll's appearance in season 1, here.
2008: Before life as a vampire, Woll had minor roles on three big TV shows and appeared in a made-for-TV movie.
2008 was a big year for Woll onscreen.
First she had an appearance in western TV film, 'Aces 'N' Eights,' then she made back-to-back appearances on four hit shows: 'ER,' 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,' 'My Name Is Earl,' and 'The Mentalist.'
'I watched a lot of animal videos and often attack footage,' Woll told H magazine. 'Stalking and attacking and killing are practices lost in most humans, so I needed to teach myself to do them.'
The actress popped up on an episode of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' as a missing girl who winds up in the hospital.
'Catch .44' saw Woll as a lead in a drug film with Bruce Willis and Forest Whitaker.
The actress played the lead role in the adaptation of the novel 'Someday This Pain Will Be Useful To You' about a teenager learning to live in the real world with Lucy Liu, Peter Gallagher, and Aubrey Plaza.
Woll also starred with Josh Lucas and Terrence Howard in a post-Katrina film, 'Little Murder.'
She also starred alongside Oscar winners Melissa Leo and Robert Duvall in golf film, 'Seven Days In Utopia' based on the 2009 book. The film received mostly poor reviews.
Woll had a small role in short film 'The Carrier' starring both Anna Paquin and Rita Hanks about a mother (Hanks) grieving her son's death.
Woll dresses up for Comic Con, going as Cousin It last August.
She also owns every episode of 'Mystery Science theatre: 3000.'
The longtime couple met on match.com.
Scott suffers from a hereditary eye disease called Choroideremia that will eventually leave him blind.
Knowing this, he is running 12 marathons in 12 states blindfolded to help raise money for a cure this year. He hopes to raise $12,000 per marathon for a grand total of $144,000.
So far, he has raced in 7 marathons and has raised $46,725.
Basically, this means Woll can't have any Gluten product--bread, pasta, wheat, etc.
I find I eat a lot of rice products as substitutes and of course meats and veggies,' Woll told The Vault. 'I do tend to keep rice cakes or corn chips with me just in case I get hungry and can't find anything ... It really isn't too bad. I'm still learning how to do it right so I don't lose out on valuable nutrients.'
Woll told Rolling Stone she accidentally gave 'away a shocking death. I got a call from HBO, and they were like, 'You blew it!''
Before season five began, Woll told Interview magazine she gets 'terrified' she'll accidentally give away show secrets.
The site, babyvamp-jessica.com, is an extension of her (mis)adventures and lessons as a young vampire.
Deborah Ann Woll's next movie will be about a writer who falls in love with the main character from the book he writes from the writers of 'Little Miss Sunshine.'
The film also stars Antonio Banderas and Annette Bening.
The 'True Blood' star has two upcoming films, comedy 'Meet Me in Montenegro' and 'Highland Park' about high school budget cuts.
Woll also has another announced film, 'Rosealine' in the works with young actress Lily Collins.
