New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio put Domino's on blast after the pizzeria sold $30 pizza on New Year's Eve

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images The mayor recommended that diners instead patronize the city’s ‘fantastic local pizzerias.’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ripped into Domino’s for its prices in the city on New Year’s Eve.

The mayor tweeted out a New York Post story about a delivery driver running a $US30 pizza to revelers in Times Square.

De Blasio’s take sparked a discussion about the validity of his criticism on Twitter.

The location’s website currently estimates that a large ham and pepperoni pizza with extra cheese costs slightly over $US30 to deliver to One Times Square.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio put Domino’s on blast for charging $US30 for a pizza pie on New Year’s Eve.

The mayor tweeted a screenshot of a New York Post story that featured a Domino’s employee delivering a $US30 “pepperoni, ham and cheese” pie to New Year’s Eve revelers in Times Square on Tuesday. On Twitter, De Blasio accused the restaurant, located on 40th Street and Seventh Avenue, of gouging prices.

Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, @dominos. To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias. pic.twitter.com/rO6I9oYIku — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 1, 2020

A Domino’s spokesperson told Business Insider that all Domino’s pizzerias in New York City are owned by local franchisees and staffed by New York residents.

“Those stores provide jobs those thousands of his fellow citizens,” the spokesperson said. “With his comments, the mayor is suggesting that New Yorkers who own or work at a franchise are ‘lesser than’ those who don’t.”

As of January 2, the Domino’s location says that a large “hand tossed” pizza with ham, pepperoni, and extra cheese delivered to One Times Square costs $US22.74. Add in the delivery charge and taxes, the order comes out to $US31.28.

De Blasio’s tweet ended up having a bit of a domino effect. Most social media users who weighed in criticised the mayor or his logic. Even the New York Post, which had printed the initial story, ran a follow-up accusing the mayor of being “hot and crusty” over pizza prices.

This isn’t the first time de Blasio was in the spotlight regarding pizza. The mayor of New York City was criticised for saying his favourite pizzeria should reopen, despite failing to pay over $US167,000 in taxes. The New York Times reported that the politician’s decision to eat pizza with a knife and fork at a Staten Island pizzeria sparked some mockery in 2014.

