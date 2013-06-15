A UK Department Store Says It Won't Photoshop More Lingerie Ads

Can you spot the difference?



Well, here’s the answers.

To start with, the lingerie model’s neck and arms have been slimmed down, under her eyes have been smoothed and lightened and her teeth and eyes have been whitened.

But that’s not all.

Her waist has been pulled in, her hands and underarms have been “tidied’ and her legs thinned. Stray hairs have been removed and skin-tone changed, smoothed and brightened.

To top it off, the beauty’s cleavage was also enhanced.

The images were released by Debenhams to highlight the practice of airbrushing in lingerie photography. The retailer said it was breaking ranks with other high street stores by using untouched images to encourage positive body image.

“The use of some digital photography techniques to create unrealistic body shapes and flawless skin can make men and women feel more insecure about their natural looks and size,” the company said in a statement.

“We want to help customers feel confident about their figures without bombarding them with unattainable body images,” continued Sharon Webb, the Head of Lingerie buying and design.

“As well as being a positive from a moral point of view, it ticks the economic boxes as well. Millions of pounds a year are spent by organisations retouching perfectly good images.

As a rule we only airbrush minor things like pigmentation or stray hair and rely on the natural beauty of models to make our product look great.

“The model is naturally gorgeous and doesn’t need any retouching.”

What do you think? Should all shops follow suit and stop photoshopping images?

