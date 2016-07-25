DNC chair will no longer speak at her party's convention after damaging email revelations

Democratic National Committee Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz will no longer speak at or preside over her party’s convention, CNN reported Sunday, citing sources.

“She’s been quarantined,” a top Democrat told the cable news outlet.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders additionally said on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning that “it’s clear she’s not going to be speaking at the convention.”

Neither a spokesperson for the DNC nor Hillary Clinton’s campaign immediately responded to a request for comment from Business Insider on Sunday morning.

The shock news came after Wikileaks published thousands of emails showing the DNC appearing to tip the scales in favour of Clinton and actively working to undermine the campaign of Sanders.

Sanders had made similar allegations for months and called for Wasserman Schultz to resign, but the emails published Friday offered irrefutable proof.

“Well, I think it’s outrageous, but it is not a great shock to me. I think, as I said, it’s what we talked about six months ago,” Sanders told CNN on Sunday. “I mean, there’s no question to my mind and I think no question to any objective observer’s mind that the DNC was supporting Hillary Clinton, was in opposition to our campaign.”

The leak is certain to deepen the divide between Clinton supporters and Sanders supporters as the party attempts to unify itself this week at the Philadelphia convention.

The emails were published as a result of a hack linked to Russian intelligence services. Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook suggested on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had orchestrated it to help Donald Trump’s campaign.

Asked about suggestions the New York businessman colluded with Putin in the hack, Trump campaign manager called such allegations “absurd” and said there was “no basis” for them.

